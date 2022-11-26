Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,298,000 after purchasing an additional 389,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Avalara

AVLR stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.