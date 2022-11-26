B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $305.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

