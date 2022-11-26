B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 491 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

