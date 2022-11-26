Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,447 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

