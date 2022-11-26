Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,130 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of SE stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $307.86.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

