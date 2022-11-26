Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 189.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.78.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

