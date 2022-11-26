Korea Investment CORP Has $13.99 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 424,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

