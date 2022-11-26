Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,165 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $67.15 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

