Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $73.25 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

