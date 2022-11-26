Greenleaf Trust Buys 311 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Corning by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.