Greenleaf Trust Has $321,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

