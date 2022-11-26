Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

