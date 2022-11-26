Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,270 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in GSK by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

