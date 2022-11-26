Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,769 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 78.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 219,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $427,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,663,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.15 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.