B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 515 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

