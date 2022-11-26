B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 368,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 268,994 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,524 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

