B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

