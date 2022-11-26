B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

WNS Trading Down 0.0 %

WNS Profile

NYSE WNS opened at $84.20 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

