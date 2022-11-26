B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

