Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 42,907 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

