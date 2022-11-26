Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,532 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

