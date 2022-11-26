Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC opened at $527.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.70 and a 200-day moving average of $482.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.91 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.