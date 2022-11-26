Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after acquiring an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $228.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

