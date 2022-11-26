Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $37.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

