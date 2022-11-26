Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $49.68 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

