Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.94 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

