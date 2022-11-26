Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 8,032.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

