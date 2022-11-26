Fmr LLC Sells 60,193 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $552,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $60.15 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

