Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $563,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

