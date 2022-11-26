TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.37% of TD SYNNEX worth $556,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

