Fmr LLC Sells 96,873 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,873 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.97% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $567,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $230.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.72. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,073 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

