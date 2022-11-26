Fmr LLC Acquires 81,608 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Bunge worth $579,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $50,867,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

