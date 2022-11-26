Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,647 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.95% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $589,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,685,000 after purchasing an additional 269,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 279,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

