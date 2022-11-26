Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $579,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $101.78 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

