Fmr LLC Sells 37,464 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.99% of Gartner worth $581,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Shares of IT stock opened at $342.57 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.36.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

