Fmr LLC Sells 1,006,841 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,388,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $581,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

