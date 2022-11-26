Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.28% of Atlassian worth $585,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $404.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

