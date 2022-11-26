United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.91% of United Therapeutics worth $634,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total value of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $18,484,217. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $271.92.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

