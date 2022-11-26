Fmr LLC Has $719.86 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.97% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $719,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $94,654,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

