Fmr LLC Has $606.41 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.27% of Albertsons Companies worth $606,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 393,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 216,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

