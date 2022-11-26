Fmr LLC Purchases 5,718 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $616,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

