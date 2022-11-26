Fmr LLC Has $614.25 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,055,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,928 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $614,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UNM opened at $41.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.