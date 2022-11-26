Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125,154 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $604,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

