Fmr LLC Has $615.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.44% of Ovintiv worth $615,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,112,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

OVV opened at $55.14 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

