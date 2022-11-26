Fmr LLC Sells 256,576 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,576 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.28% of American Financial Group worth $624,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

