Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,289 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.99% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $706,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

