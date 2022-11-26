Fmr LLC Acquires 3,962 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.92% of Penumbra worth $703,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

Shares of PEN opened at $195.94 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

