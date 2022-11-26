Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $683,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $246.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

