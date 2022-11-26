Fmr LLC Buys 2,181,045 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.31% of Fortive worth $639,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

