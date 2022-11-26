Fmr LLC Acquires 268,017 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of Truist Financial worth $640,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

TFC stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

